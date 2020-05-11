North Dakota State Fair called off due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota State Fair is the latest casualty of the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases and deaths in the state continue to rise.

Fair officials announced Monday they're calling off the event because of uncertainty over the pandemic. The July gathering is the largest annual event in the state, typically attracting around 300,000 people each year to the fairgrounds in Minot.

Fair officials said the decision was "in the best interest for all involved" due to concerns over health and safety. Tickets had been on sale since March. People who purchased with a credit card will get a refund to their account.

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 1,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 27 from the previous day. One death was reported, bringing the statewide total to 36. Health officials identified the victim as a Cass County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

More than half of the cases and most of the deaths have been in Cass County, which includes the Fargo and West Fargo metropolitan area.

The number of patients hospitalized was 34 on Monday, up five from the previous day.