North Dakota theaters to reopen but not big venues, schools

Burgum said some "guidance" on schools reopening could come as early as Friday but he did not give specifics. He said his office has been working with lawmakers, school administrators and teachers' unions.

"For right now, continue to work on distance learning and let's make that as great as it can be - keep trying to optimize that path for right now," he said.

Dickinson State University on Wednesday said it plans to resume in-person teaching this fall after switching to online classes this spring during the coronavirus outbreak

University administrators agreed unanimously at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to plan to return to regular face-to-face teaching in fall 2020. The school says precautions will be taken for the safety of students, faculty and staff.

North Dakota has 11 public universities and colleges. University system spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius said Dickinson State is the first school to signal it would resume classes. She said others likely will follow.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000. Health officials said 42 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,033.