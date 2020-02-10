North Dakota to receive $2.8 for abandoned coal mines

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota is among about two dozen states set to receive millions in federal funding for reclaiming abandoned coal mines.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is awarding states and tribes a total of $170 million dollars. North Dakota will get $2.8 million for coal mine reclamation and repurposing projects.

The agency provides the grants to the 25 coal producing states and three tribes based on past and current coal production.

The grants are funded in part by a fee collected on all coal produced in the U.S.

