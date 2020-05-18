North Dakota to use coronavirus aid to livestream hearings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota will use $750,000 of federal coronavirus aid to livestream legislative committee hearings at the Capitol ahead of the 2021 legislative session to help ensure remote participation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have to do it to be prepared," said John Bjornson, director of the Legislative Council, the Legislature's nonpartisan research arm.

The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee on Monday voted to fund the project that includes enhancing web conferencing among lawmakers and upgrading livestream technology in the House and Senate chambers using funds from the $1.25 billion given to the state as part of the federal stimulus package approved in March.

The 10-member committee, which consists of Senate and House floor leaders, last year approved $100,000 toward committee meetings in two rooms of the state Capitol with the idea of studying a proposal and costs to outfit 14 additional committee rooms during the session that begins in January. Costs at the time were estimated at more than $1 million, and until the pandemic, had not been a big priority with most lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, who heads the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee, had said it could take "a session or two before we have it in every room."