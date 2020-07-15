North Dakota tribe sues over ruling giving minerals to state

The memo by Daniel Jorjani, solicitor for the department, said a review by Historical Research Associates, Inc. shows the state is the legal owner of submerged lands beneath the river. That contradicts a January 2017 memo by former solicitor Hilary Tompkins, the department secretary under Obama and enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

The state has argued it assumed ownership of the riverbed when North Dakota became a state in 1889, citing a constitutional principle known as the Equal Footing Doctrine. Under that rule, the Three Affiliated Tribes claim "is not dissimilar" to one by the Red Lake Indian Reservation of Minnesota that was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Interior Department opinion said.

The tribes argue three previous federal opinions dating back to 1936 have confirmed their ownership of the Missouri River riverbed.

The state has since successfully lobbied the Interior Department to put the issue on hold in order to review the "underlying historical record" of ownership of the river. That came after North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a Republican, wrote a letter to the Interior Department in October 2017 asking that the Obama-era opinion be withdrawn or suspended.