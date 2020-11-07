North Dakota woman killed in rollover near Terry ID'd

The woman who died Friday in a rollover crash near the town of Terry has been identified by the Prairie County Coroner.

Jennifer Lee Pitz, 25, was traveling east on I-94 Friday afternoon when her Ford Explorer drifted off the road, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol. She overcorrected, rolling the SUV. A passerby reported the wreck, and emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

“She died from injuries sustained in the accident,” said Prairie County Coroner Dale Hellman.

Pitz, a resident of Williston, North Dakota, was wearing a seat belt at the time, and was traveling alone. The crash occurred about two miles east of Terry, near mile marker 177. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to MHP.

The crash Friday is the 168th fatality on Montana’s roads since the start of the year, compared to 164 by this time in 2019.

