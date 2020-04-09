North Dakota's largest stadium preparing for virus patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FARGO, N.D. — Plans are in place to convert North Dakota's largest sports venue into a field hospital in case it's needed for COVID-19 patients, Fargo officials said Thursday.

The Fargodome is an indoor stadium that seats 19,000 fans for North Dakota State University football games and has held major concerts and other events. The National Guard and state officials are prepared to set up about 200 beds and health stations in the venue, if needed, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

"The governor has control of beds that he can deliver wherever he wants in the state," Mahoney said.

The National Guard has already set up more than 200 cots at the University of Mary Fieldhouse in Bismarck. The Armory at Bismarck State College was considered, but Gov. Doug Burgum said officials determined the space was too small.

As of Thursday, there were 14 patients who were hospitalized in North Dakota with COVID-19, occupying a small percentage of the 2,400 beds available in current medical facilities around the state. Burgum said the Army Corps of Engineers had identified 10 possible sites in the state for temporary hospitals.