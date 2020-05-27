North Dakota's top health officer resigns; job split into 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's top health officer has resigned and the job is being split into two positions, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.

Mylynn Tufte, who was appointed by Burgum in 2017, resigned Wednesday, citing a desire to return to the private sector in her resignation letter, the governor said.

The state health officer oversees the Department of Health and implements state laws governing the department. The state health officer also is a statutory member of a number of boards and commissions.

Tufte has served as a point person during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Burgum said the state health officer has become an "impossible task" for one person. He said Tufte, who is married to Supreme Court Justice Jerod Tufte, was not forced out.

Burgum appointed Dr. Andrew Stahl to serve as interim state health officer overseeing the North Dakota Department of Health. Stahl, a Bismarck native, has served as an officer in the North Dakota Army National Guard's Medical Corps since 2009, and as a member of the military's COVID-19 Task Force since March.

He previously worked as an internal medicine physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota.