Northern Cheyenne bring law enforcement crisis to Sen. Daines

LAME DEER — The need for proper law enforcement dominated a meeting between the leadership of the Northern Cheyenne and Sen. Steve Daines Friday.
With the tribal president and other Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council members and administrators saying that their demands for help from the Bureau of Indian Affairs are falling on deaf ears, the 444,000-acre reservation has become what they called a “lawless land.”
Daines, who also met with leaders of the Crow Tribe of Indians earlier Friday, started his visit at the Little Wolf Capital Building in Lame Deer with an update on how the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has recovered from a severe surge of COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths among the Northern Cheyenne during the past month prompted aid from both the Montana National Guard and personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The discussion soon pivoted, however, to a dilemma that’s plagued the Northern Cheyenne since well before the arrival of COVID-19. Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Peña and others told Daines that for years the tribe has had only a fraction of the police force that it needs, with the few officers available overwhelmed. The lack of a functional jail, which tribal members have pressured the BIA to reopen for years, has compounded the stress on officers being able to respond quickly to calls.
“They’re leaving us very vulnerable, because our crime rate is so high, especially during the lockdown…If you watch that video, you know what we’re dealing with,” said President Peña, referring to a video that went viral showing several people trying to move the lifeless body of man into a vehicle.
The video was linked to the death of a 43-year-old Northern Cheyenne man, Corey Blackwolf of Rocky Boy. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, and his and several other homicides and suspicious deaths throughout the year prompted President Peña to reach out to Montana’s congressional leadership to call on the BIA and FBI for more assistance and transparency in their investigations.
John Grinsell, who retired in June after 25 years with the BIA as a drug and criminal investigator, currently acts as the head of law enforcement for the Northern Cheyenne. Grinsell said the tribe has at most four officers on shift for the entire nation. He told Sen. Daines that lengthy background checks for incoming officers, the jail that sits unused, and overall mismanagement on the part of the BIA demands that the tribe seek a “638 contract” to assume responsibility of its own policing.
“I don’t like to get into BIA bashing, but they have let the tribe down over the years, and they have let the numbers fall way below what they should be here. You have officers working 12-hour shifts six days a week. I know what that feels like, and it’s not fun. You burn out young officers that way, and we just want what the tribe is supposed to have. We don’t want anything more or less,” Grinsell said to the Billings Gazette after the meeting with Daines.
The “638 contract” refers to the Indian Self-Determination Act of the 1970s, also known as Public Law 93-638. By utilizing the authority of the act, Indigenous tribes and nations can assume the funding and control of any program or service given to them by the federal government. Grinsell, who said the Northern Cheyenne are currently negotiating a contract with the BIA, said they have not gotten a response on just how much money the BIA’s Office of Justice Services has budgeted for criminal investigations.
According to the budget proposal for the fiscal year of 2021, the BIA had base funding for both detention and criminal investigation for the Northern Cheyenne Agency at a combined total of nearly $5.7 million.
Grinsell said the BIA slated 19 officers to be assigned to the reservation, but has never come anywhere close to fulfilling that obligation.
“I call it the bureau of interference," Sen. Daines told the Gazette. "The tribes across the state see it as a big bureaucracy that’s unresponsive to the needs of Indian Country…The 638 [contract], that’s about letting the tribes have ownership and control of law enforcement, instead of being dependent on the BIA.”
Daines and several staff members from the senator’s office also distributed essential supplies for the Northern Cheyenne during the visit.
The Crow Tribe of Nations launched its own Public Law 93-638 proposal in June following years of negotiations with the BIA. The Billings Gazette reported that, while federal law requires that the FBI and BIA investigate major crimes on the reservation, the Crow Tribe joins the Blackfeet, Assiniboine and Gros Ventre of Fort Belknap, the Sioux and Assiniboine, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Chippewa Cree in forming their own police force.
