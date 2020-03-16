Northern Cheyenne declares state of emergency, enacts curfew to prevent COVID-19 spread

Northern Cheyenne tribal employees, chair members or commissioners who have traveled in the past 21 days have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, and all travel in and out of the reservation by tribal employees is being restricted.

The restrictions were outlined in a declaration of a state of emergency issued by President Rynalea Pena on Saturday with further limitations issued on Sunday in measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Anyone who has traveled to off-reservation events, including basketball tournaments or other large events, are asked to report to the Public Health Nurses Program, the Indian Health Services or the Community Health Representatives offices, according to the declaration.

A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. reservation-wide curfew was also enacted on Saturday. The curfew will be enforced by BIA police.

“Non-essential” tribal programs will be closed for at least one week, and reservation-based organizations are restricted from bringing people from outside of the reservation for meetings or public events.

The Charging Horse Casino is to be immediately closed until further notice. Public and private schools on the reservation are asked to comply with the state’s executive order closing schools for two weeks.