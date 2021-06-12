Northern Cheyenne firefighting veteran brings 30 years of experience to Fort Peck

The Sioux and Assiniboine people on the Fort Peck reservation in northeastern Montana will have a veteran firefighter assisting them for the upcoming wildfire season.
Adam Wolf, who has nearly three decades of firefighting experience, recently took on the role of fire management officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management at the Fort Peck Agency. The position stayed vacant for years prior to his arrival, and the reservation currently has no full time BIA crew.
“I decided to come here because I know how to get this program back on its feet, and I know how to adapt to this program. I think we’ve got about five local firefighters ready to go through rookie school … but right now there’s nobody here, just me,” said Wolf, who started his new job on Monday.
Wolf, who grew up on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, started his career in the early 1990s as a member of the historic Montana Indian Firefighters. Along with fighting blazes threatening the Northern Cheyenne, he went on firefighting tours in California, Idaho and Washington. As a federal firefighter, he began as a member of a helitack crew before operating heavy machinery like fire engines and bulldozers during wildfires.
While employed by the National Interagency Fire Center, Wolf also helped design and build wildland fire engines. In 2015, he returned home to the Northern Cheyenne Agency to take over as fire management officer. He arrived in Lame Deer to a situation not unlike Fort Peck. For years, the BIA has detailed firefighters to Fort Peck on temporary assignments to battle wildfires.
“We had a lot of vacancies, and there weren’t a lot of qualified firefighters and engine bosses. So, we started training people and figuring out where the weak points were,” he said.
During the past six years, The Gazette has reported on several blazes in which Wolf served as incident commander. In September 2020, a smoldering coal seam lit the Sarpy fire that burned 48,000 acres in a day and caused evacuations along U.S. Highway 212. Management of the fire was a coordinated effort between Crow and Northern Cheyenne firefighters, as well as local ranchers and other county residents.
Wolf said that in moving to Fort Peck, the challenge for firefighting crews is the flatness of the landscape. A lack of pine trees to slow the wind, combined with a lot of cottonwood trees and tall brush in the area to fuel flare-ups, make for a potentially dangerous combination.
"Farming's huge up here, so there's a lot of investment up here for a lot of ranchers...It's a huge resource that needs protecting," Wolf said.
Regardless of the terrain, people remain the main instigators of wildland fires. Between 2016 and 2021, people caused 88% of all wildfires, according to the latest study published by the Congressional Research Service. Along with getting a local crew trained to operate the three fire trucks that the local agency has to utilize, Wolf has prioritized hiring an education specialist in fire prevention.
“There’s generations of people here who haven’t heard of Smokey the Bear,” Wolf said.
Starting in April of this year, the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board enacted a ban on controlled burns and fireworks in anticipation of a long, dry summer. Over the past weekend, crews responded to a fire that sprang up between Poplar and Brockton.
Wolf said Wednesday that the fire stemmed from somebody burning a wood pile. The wind carried embers from the fire into the surrounding dry grass, destroying about 47 acres total.
Despite some recent rainfall, most of northeastern Montana remains extremely dry, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. A heat wave across portions of Montana last week brought temperatures to record-setting levels.
“It’s just extra, extra dry … The last time I remember it being close to 100 degrees in June was in '88,” said Wolf, referring to one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record.