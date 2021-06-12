Northern Cheyenne firefighting veteran brings 30 years of experience to Fort Peck

The Sioux and Assiniboine people on the Fort Peck reservation in northeastern Montana will have a veteran firefighter assisting them for the upcoming wildfire season.

Adam Wolf, who has nearly three decades of firefighting experience, recently took on the role of fire management officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management at the Fort Peck Agency. The position stayed vacant for years prior to his arrival, and the reservation currently has no full time BIA crew.

“I decided to come here because I know how to get this program back on its feet, and I know how to adapt to this program. I think we’ve got about five local firefighters ready to go through rookie school … but right now there’s nobody here, just me,” said Wolf, who started his new job on Monday.

Wolf, who grew up on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, started his career in the early 1990s as a member of the historic Montana Indian Firefighters. Along with fighting blazes threatening the Northern Cheyenne, he went on firefighting tours in California, Idaho and Washington. As a federal firefighter, he began as a member of a helitack crew before operating heavy machinery like fire engines and bulldozers during wildfires.