Northern Cheyenne government mobilizes as Richard Spring fire reaches 166,000 acres

“I’ve been doing this since the pandemic … The announcement went out about food in Lame Deer, but a lot of people here still aren’t aware of it. I try to keep them as informed as possible,” said Talawyma, elected to the tribal council in November of last year.

On the southern edge of town, a black reminder of the fire season stretched from a private lot to the road. While the reservation prepared for the oncoming Richard Spring fire Tuesday, a trailer erupted in flames.

Talawyma’s adolescent sons were among the first to help snuff out the flames, shoveling dirt onto the fire to halt the spread.

During her trip through Birney, she reminded residents that the town was still under a pre-evacuation notice. Flashlights, she told the Gazette, were the biggest necessity for residents. They just saw their lights come back on the previous night after two days with no electricity.

Power and cell service kicked back on Wednesday evening for the larger towns on the reservation, as well as Ashland and Broadus, after the Richard Spring fire ate through several dozen power poles in the region. The damage to the transmission lines left the majority of Tongue River Electric Cooperative customers without power.