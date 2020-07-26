Northern Cheyenne people's camp emerges from need for police amid pandemic

The Northern Cheyenne’s reach peaked in the 1860s, when their bands with their Sioux allies had ranged from modern-day Colorado, to the Black Hills, to the Arkansas River. The military campaigns of the United States and the expansion westward in the last half of the century, combined with the obliteration of the buffalo herds on which the Indigenous people of the plains depended, concluded with the Northern Cheyenne earning their territory that runs from the border of the Crow Nation to the Tongue River.

The Constitution and Bylaws of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, most recently amended in 1996, dictates the three branches of the tribal government, sets the government’s code of ethics and designates how elections will be held for presidential and council position. It does not mention either the chiefs or military societies.

After operating effectively underground for decades, the Societies became more visible during the 1990s. At the start of 1995, Society members mobilized when the Sacred Buffalo Hat Bundle, an ancient artifact of singular spiritual importance to the Cheyenne, went missing for two months. That same year, the Billings Gazette reported that Society members escorted two men to the nation’s boundaries. The two non-tribal members had been banned for 100 years after complaints of harassment and assault on the construction site of the Northern Cheyenne’s administrative building.