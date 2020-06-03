Northern Cheyenne president leads in Montana House race

Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Whiteman Pena led Lame Deer Athletic Director August Scalpcane in the Democratic race to represent House District 41 on Tuesday, with about 547 votes counted as of midnight.
Whiteman Pena had 305 votes to Scalpcane's 242, or 56% to 44% of the vote. Half of precincts were fully reporting results in this race as of midnight.
Whiteman Pena was elected Northern Cheyenne president in January 2019, and her term ends in November. She replaced Jace Killsback, who resigned in October 2018.
Before that, Whiteman Pena was the transportation manager for the Northern Cheyenne Head Start.
She has instituted a strict response to COVID-19 on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, implementing a daily curfew and a stay-at-home order that has extended from March 28 to June 19.
