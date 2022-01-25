Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council to vote on removing president

The Northern Cheyenne president has been accused of neglect and failing in the duties of her office, and will face a hearing with the tribal council in February that could end with her removal.

Tribal Vice President Serena Wetherelt filed a complaint against President Donna Fisher earlier this month with accusations centered on a tribal employee allegedly making unauthorized purchases with funds belonging to the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

“The Tribal President continued to aid and abet the misuse of the tribal credit card by simply doing nothing,” wrote Wetherelt in her complaint emailed to the Gazette by the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council.

The allegations against Fisher stemmed from her delegating Wetherelt as acting president in early December 2021 while Fisher was away. During those two days, according to complaint documents, Wetherelt found that a tribal employee was not following finance and purchasing protocols when using a tribal credit card. The unauthorized charges amounted to nearly $7,000, documents say.