Northern Cheyenne tribal president removed from office

The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council voted to remove current President Donna Fisher from office Wednesday.
The 8-2 vote held in the Littlewolf Capitol Building in Lame Deer followed a nearly six-hour hearing that stemmed from a complaint filed by Northern Cheyenne Vice President Serena Wetherelt against the president. The complaint followed Fisher’s handling of a tribal employee’s alleged misuse of a tribal credit card.
“The president did not support my actions when I terminated the chief of staff. Instead, the president continued her employment, took no action to take away the tribal credit card and protected her from any sanctions or disciplinary action,” Wetherelt said in her closing statement.
Fisher named Wetherelt as acting president for two days in early December 2021. During that time, Northern Cheyenne officials informed Wetherelt that several purchases were made with a tribal credit card that did not follow proper financial procedures. The errant charges totaled about $7,000, according to Wetherelt’s complaint filed with the tribal council in January.
When Wetherelt attempted to terminate the employee over the matter, the employee refused to accept the termination letter. During subsequent conversations with Fisher once she returned to office, and according to testimony shared in Wednesday’s hearing, Fisher told the vice president that she was acting outside of her authority in taking on personnel issues. Wetherelt said in her complaint that Fisher showed “gross neglect” in her duty as president.
The tribal employee named in the complaint, Shawna Cooper, testified in the hearing that all of her purchases were made for the benefit of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. Those purchases included office supplies and tech for tribal employees. She was able to account for all of the purchases through receipts that she provided at the hearing. She told council members that she received little to no guidance on proper use of the credit card, which is backed by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and how to coordinate those purchases with tribal finance officials.
Northern Cheyenne Councilmember Norma Gourneau said although she was disturbed by the lack of oversight in how a tribal credit card was used, the matter at hand was how President Fisher handled the matter when it was brought to light.
“This hearing isn’t about the personnel action… Our issue is why didn’t the president support the vice president when an issue came up?” she said.
John Robinson, legal counsel for Fisher, said in his closing statement to the tribal council that even if the allegations against Fisher were true, they would not meet the standard for gross neglect. He and witnesses called to testify on behalf of Fisher said Wetherelt sidestepped procedures in place for terminating a tribal employee. The complaint and removal hearing also sidestepped the due process owed to Fisher, as dating errors appeared on the complaint submitted to the council.
Tribal Chief Judge David Roundstone acted as the hearing officer. He frequently called the members attending to order, using his cell phone as a gavel, as council members heard testimony from Fisher, Wetherelt and several witnesses who testified.
Fisher stood near the door of the chamber as council members voiced their vote. When the final vote was reached, she left the room. She is the third Northern Cheyenne president to be removed from office through a tribal council vote in the past 10 years.
In a tribal council meeting after the removal hearing, Wetherelt assumed the role of acting president until a new president is elected through a special election. That election must take place within the next three months, according to the tribal election ordinance. The council is scheduled to establish an election date during its bi-monthly meeting Feb. 7.