Northern Cheyenne tribal president removed from office

The tribal employee named in the complaint, Shawna Cooper, testified in the hearing that all of her purchases were made for the benefit of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. Those purchases included office supplies and tech for tribal employees. She was able to account for all of the purchases through receipts that she provided at the hearing. She told council members that she received little to no guidance on proper use of the credit card, which is backed by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and how to coordinate those purchases with tribal finance officials.

Northern Cheyenne Councilmember Norma Gourneau said although she was disturbed by the lack of oversight in how a tribal credit card was used, the matter at hand was how President Fisher handled the matter when it was brought to light.

“This hearing isn’t about the personnel action… Our issue is why didn’t the president support the vice president when an issue came up?” she said.