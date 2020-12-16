Northern Cheyenne Tribe sues feds over law enforcement contract

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe has sued the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and its regional office, claiming the bureau has hindered the tribe’s efforts to assume control of law enforcement on its reservation.
The suit, filed Tuesday in U. S. District Court, stems from years of not having an adequate police and criminal investigation force on the reservation. Over the summer and into the fall, the tribe alleges the BIA unlawfully denied and delayed proposals for the Northern Cheyenne to take over certain aspects of policing the tribe's land.
“The Tribe has been dissatisfied with the level of law enforcement service provided by the Bureau for several years and has attempted to work with the Bureau to address the issues, including a lack of qualified officers assigned to the Reservation and a lack of adequate criminal investigations,” the lawsuit says.
A consistent shortage of officers, combined with a high rate in violent crime, has prompted years of Northern Cheyenne pleas to the BIA to fill all of its federally allotted law enforcement positions on the reservation. In July, then-Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Peña wrote to Montana’s Congressional delegation, pleading for them to address what she and other tribal leaders saw as failure of the BIA to deal with major crimes impacting the tribe.
Law enforcement on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, which spans nearly 700 square miles, is completely staffed and administered by the BIA. The bureau has at least 19 positions slated for law enforcement, but over the past several years an average of only six positions have been filled, according to the suit.
“In addition to responding to incidents all over a large Reservation, there is currently no detention facility on the Reservation, with the closest being anywhere from 30 to 90 miles away, depending from which part of the Reservation one travels,” the lawsuit says.
A string of deaths on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation over the summer, including Kymani Littlebird, Christy Woodenthigh and Cory Blackwolf, spurred a demand from their families and friends for more transparency and resources from the federal government. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester both responded with letters addressed to the departments of the Interior and Justice, along with the BIA, calling on those agencies to focus their efforts on those recent deaths, and work closer with the tribe’s leaders.
During a meeting with the Northern Cheyenne tribal council and other administrators, Daines said the BIA was unresponsive to the needs of Indian Country. He also discussed the prospects of the tribe seeking a “638 contract,” referring to the Indian Self-Determination Act of the 1970s, also known as Public Law 93-638.
The law allows tribes to establish their own police departments through contracting with the BIA’s Division of Law Enforcement Services. The contract sets a framework and standards for a tribal police department while providing funding, but the officers and staff remain tribal employees.
The lawsuit states the tribe sent a proposal to the BIA in August for a contract that would have the tribe assuming the bureau's criminal investigation and drug enforcement functions within the reservation. The BIA responded with a list of deficiencies with the proposal, including a revised budget, a list of the personnel who would work within criminal investigations and a written agreement between the Northern Cheyenne and the BIA Office of Justice Services on how other law enforcement functions would be carried out.
Following conversations with Lenora Nioce, the acting special agent in charge of the BIA-OJS District V, which oversees the states of Montana and Wyoming, the BIA declined the tribe’s proposal in November. The suit states the bureau based this decision partly on a lack of qualified staff prepared to assume the role of criminal investigation on the reservation.
The reasoning behind the BIA’s denial of the tribe’s proposal, the lawsuit alleges, violates the Indian Self-Determination Act. The tribe is asking the court to demand the BIA honor the contract proposed in August, and also award the Northern Cheyenne the costs in attorney fees incurred since then.
Representing the Northern Cheyenne are Joe Rodriguez of Lame Deer, and Brian Chestnut, an attorney based out of Seattle.
