POWELL, Wyo. — Northwest College Intercultural Programs invites area residents to its annual Taste the Nations event. This year will feature an evening of Latin American cuisine and wine to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
Tickets cost $50 each. Proceeds from the event will help support the Global Passport Partners program, which helps fund international student scholarships and NWC student travel.
In a press release, NWC encourages anyone interested in attended to RSVP before Monday, Sept. 9, by calling 307-754-6034 or online at 51222.thankyou4caring.org/taste-the-nations.
For more information about the event, go to nwc.edu/events.