NorthWestern announces plans to be net-zero on carbon emissions by 2050

In a plan that allows its largest carbon-emitting asset in Montana to continue burning through 2044, NorthWestern Energy announced Thursday it was committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The utility emphasized its current plans to build two “on-demand” natural-gas-fired power plants, one in Montana and one in South Dakota. The plants would be capable of being scaled up or down to accommodate variable power from renewable resources, a responsiveness that the utility’s existing combined cycle power plants don’t have.

"We have the tremendous honor to be the stewards of this critical energy infrastructure that delivers safe and reliable energy to our region. Now is the time to raise the bar and start the transition to net zero by 2050," said Brian Bird, NorthWestern Energy president and chief operating officer, in a press release.

The announcement comes as 32 Montana organizations sent letters to NorthWestern Energy’s board of directors asking them to direct the state’s largest monopoly utility to create an actionable and impactful decarbonization plan. The groups called the 2050 net-zero plan a good first step, but said the company was still headed in the wrong direction as it adds natural gas pipelines and power plants for another 13 years.

“We appreciate NorthWestern’s small step toward a clean energy future and look forward to working with it to create a plan with near-term goals that will actually start reducing emissions,” said Ann Hedges Montana Environmental Information Center co-director. “Increased fossil fuel dependency means increased costs for customers, more expensive stranded assets, and a failure to decarbonize according to the latest scientific research.”

For years, NorthWestern has planned a 90% reduction in the carbon intensity of its Montana portfolio by 2045. That comes with about 1.6 million metric tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions ending suddenly 20 years from now with the planned retirement of Colstrip Unit 4 in 2042, a date that’s remained unchanged since NorthWestern added a 30% share in the unit to its rate base in 2009. The owners of the other 70% of Unit 4 plan to abandon coal power by 2025. Unit 4 accounts for roughly half of NorthWestern's greenhouse gas emissions.

Thursday, NorthWestern posted the retirement dates in the 2040s for three other coal-fired power plants in which it has minority ownership shares.

The utility does plan to remove 397 megawatts of unowned generating assets from its portfolio in the coming years, including many contracted renewable energy resources. There are also two baseload power plants, YELP and CELP, in Billings and Colstrip that have contracts expiring. The Yellowstone Energy Limited Partnership power plant in Lockwood burns petroleum coke from Billings-area refineries. The 52-megawatt power plant’s contract with NothWestern expires in 2028.

The Colstrip Energy Limited Partnership power plant burns waste coal from the Rosebud mine. The 35-megawatt power plant’s contract with NorthWestern expires in 2024.

NorthWestern said it is confident it will stop adding fossil-fuel generating assets to its portfolio by 2035.

Several factors contributing to its reduced-emissions plan include a more efficient transmission system, replacing company vehicles with electric ones through normal retirement, and collaborating in the communities in its service area.

As recently as last week, NorthWestern was reminding Montanans how dependent on fossil fuels, particularly coal, the utility is during cold spells, during which coal and a smaller percentage of natural gas accounted for two-thirds of NorthWestern’s electrical generation, with hydropower making up the other third.

