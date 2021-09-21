NorthWestern changes Laurel power plant plans

NorthWestern, which didn't respond to questions Tuesday, began its press release not with its power plant withdrawal, but a statement about a shortage of firm power in the West and high market prices affecting customers.

The utility had recently asked the PSC to pass those unanticipated higher energy costs fully onto customers rather than using a cost-sharing formula in which the utility picks up 10% of the expense.

Construction of the power plant was to begin after PSC pre-approval, with the power plant coming online by the beginning of 2024. At the peak of construction, between 250 and 300 people would be working on the plant.

When NorthWestern sought PSC pre-approval for the gas plant, several parties raised questions about the cost of the pipeline needed to supply natural gas to Laurel Generating Station, which NorthWestern had left out of its application.