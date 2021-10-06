NorthWestern customers avoid rate increase

Utility regulators have denied NorthWestern Energy a substantial rate increase following a plea to reconsider from Montana’s consumer advocate.

Public service commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to dismiss NorthWestern’s attempt to add $26.4 million to the base rate it collects annually from Montana customers. That base rate is $600.8 million.

NorthWestern argued last spring the rate increase was necessary because energy prices were coming in higher than it forecasted. The utility asked that the rate increase be made permanent and that consumers bear the entire cost.

The rate increase started showing up on customers’ bills in July with PSC approval. For the average NorthWestern Energy residential customer, the increase was $26.40 a year.

But Montana’s Consumer Counsel Jason Brown objected primarily for two reasons. First, NorthWestern and its customers normally split unexpected costs with customers picking up 90% and NorthWestern Energy paying 10%.