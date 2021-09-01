NorthWestern customers face October rate increase, following last July's increase

Part of what the PSC denied NorthWestern was $6 million in costs related to a months-long malfunction at the Colstrip Power Plant. And, it wasn’t the first time NorthWestern was denied recovery of replacement power costs related to Colstrip. What followed was a battle in the Montana Legislature over whether the PSC should have the power to deny cost recovery.

In the latest filing, NorthWestern said it wound up buying more power on the free market between February and June than it had expected and that market prices were higher than what the utility anticipated. There were also times when the utility's own generating assets were producing less power than expected. The utility did spend $2 million less on coal for Colstrip, which was down for maintenance last October and parts of September, February and April.

The $22.20 interim increase for an average residential customer follows a July rate increase of $26.40 a year granted by the PSC after NorthWestern said projected energy prices were more than it had anticipated during its last general rate case, which was settled in 2019. The $26.40 annual increase was also temporary, giving the Montana Consumer Counsel a chance to argue against it.

At roughly the same time as the $26.40 rate increase, the commission chose to put off for another year a new accounting method that assured NorthWestern’s fixed costs were recovered but not over-collected. The utility had argued to postpone the new accounting because of COVID-19, which it said made customer energy habits too unpredictable. Had that accounting method been in place during the first year of COVID-19, residential customers would have split a $9.5 million rebate this fall.

