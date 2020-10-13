NorthWestern customers voice Colstrip concerns

Most of the southeast Montana power plant's electricity is consumed in Oregon and Washington where its owners face state-level deadlines to stop using coal power. Power plant owners Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp. and PacifiCorp face a Washington coal power ban starting in 2026. PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric face bans on coal power starting in 2030. Portland General Electric is closing its Boardman Power Plant in Oregon this fall.

The share NorthWestern Energy has agreed to purchase belongs to Puget Sound Energy, a Seattle-area utility, with the largest ownership share in the coal-fired power plant. Puget wants to sell its 25% share of Unit 4. Power plant co-owners NorthWestern and Talen Energy have each signed purchase sales agreements and would split the 185 megawatts of Unit 4 capacity.

Puget has agreed to sell its Unit 4 interest for the aggregate price of $1, though it puts the value of the share at $85 million, which it would try to recover from its customers. The Washington utility has also agreed to buy coal power from NorthWestern and Talen at above market price for five years. Puget tells Washington regulators it can get out of Colstrip under the terms of the deal, which include paying for environmental cleanup post sale, and still be better off financially than it would be if it kept its Unit 4 share.