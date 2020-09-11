NorthWestern Energy bills to decrease in October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NorthWestern Energy customers will see a slight decrease in their monthly bills beginning in October.

Typical residential customers will see a decrease of about $2.34 a month, according to the utility. The rate reduction stems from lower-than-expected costs during a 12-month period ending June 30. Montana’s Public Service Commission will take up the rate reduction sometime in the next year to determine whether the single-year rate decrease is adequate.

State law allows NorthWestern to adjust costs for a previous year, either by increasing rates or cutting them. This year, the adjustment is to the customer’s benefit. The utility over-collected by about $3.5 million for power it expected to purchase from some third party renewable energy sources. That money will be part of the credit NorthWestern proposes.

A year ago, the utility sought a $23.8 million single-year increase to recoup unexpected expenses from the second half of 2018 and first six months of 2018. Replacement power costs for a summer of mechanical problems at Colstrip Power Plant were among the expenses. The average residential customer experienced a rate increase of $37.08 to cover those expenses.

Montana’s utility regulator is about five weeks away from determining whether last year’s increase was appropriate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.