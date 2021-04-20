 Skip to main content
NorthWestern Energy building $250M natural gas power plant in Laurel
NorthWestern Energy intends to build a $250M 175-megawatt power plant in Laurel as part of a plan to add 325 megawatts of dispatchable power to its Montana portfolio.

The utility laid out plans late Tuesday for the gas fired power plant, a 50-megawatt battery storage project and a five-year agreement to buy 100-megawatts of hydropower. Details were announced in a press release NorthWestern posted to Globe Newswire.

The new power plant in Laurel will be a reciprocating internal combustion engine, or RICE plant. Easily ramped up or down, RICE plants have become a popular tool for balancing generation intermittent resources like wind and solar farms. For perspective, the RICE plant’s output would be about 78% of the nameplate capacity of NorthWestern’s 30% share of Colstrip Power Plant Unit 4.

“This resource portfolio addresses a key portion of our immediate need for generation capacity while also allowing us to make progress toward our goal of an energy supply portfolio in Montana that reduces the carbon intensity of our electric generation by 90% by 2045,” Bob Rowe, NorthWestern's CEO, was quoted in the press release.

The Laurel Generating Station is expected to be available to serve customers by Jan. 3, 2024.

