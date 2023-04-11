NorthWestern Energy customers cautioned utility regulators against raising the rates as proceedings to do so got underway Tuesday morning.

College students, the elderly and environmentalists cautioned that they’re already struggling with interim rate increases for electricity and natural gas established last October.

“I'm going to ask you to remember what it was like, like Dolly Parton said, to work 9 to 5, trying to get by. Because those are your Montanans,” Jennipha Lauren Nielsen said to the Montana Public Service Commission. “We get lost with all the newbies, but we're still trying to stay here. Please don't let this be the straw that broke the camel's back.”

Several witnesses cited the 25% rate increase NorthWestern originally requested last July. That request is still alive, but last week NorthWestern filed a proposed settlement with some intervening parties in the case. The settlement would lower the utility’s sought after increase in base revenues disproportionately from $190 million to $100.1 million. Per the arrangement, businesses would see an increase in electric rates closer to 13%, while residential customers would see a rate increase closer to 18.2%.

Those percentages reflect increases for the base electricity costs and property taxes. There are costs outside the settlement being debated. Base rates for natural gas would increase about 11.8% for residential customers and 11.6% for businesses.

At one point, NorthWestern Energy attorney Shannon Heim asked that witnesses not be allowed to testify if they belonged to one of the several groups making legal arguments against the rate increases during a multi-day hearing which started Tuesday. The request was denied.

There were union representatives who spoke in favor of increasing NorthWestern's rates, namely because they work on NorthWestern's power plants.

NorthWestern witnesses indicated that residential customers weren't paying enough under 2022 terms.

The day ended with NorthWestern witness Cynthia Fang offering a peek at what the settlement rates might look like added onto an interim increase that began in October. The interim rate, created to hold NorthWestern over as it argued for its 25% increase in electric rates, added another $134.28 a year to the electric rates of a residential customer using 750 Kilowatt hours a month. Fang indicated that settlement would push the current annual increase to $233.16, or another $8.24 a month, plus the bill for the utility’s property taxes.

NorthWestern didn’t get into the individual consumer level details about its proposed natural gas increase before the PSC ended the hearing for the day.