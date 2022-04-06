NorthWestern Energy proposes mitigation plan following Madison River's dewatering

Following a gate failure at Hebgen Dam in December that dewatered the Madison River for 46 hours, NorthWestern Energy is proposing to improve spawning habitat on tributaries and help monitor fish populations and spawning bed locations as part of its mitigation plan.

The details of the company’s proposal are outlined in a March 23 letter NorthWestern sent to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) secretary Kimberly Bose. FERC oversees dam operations and licensing. The agency has 60 days to respond to NorthWestern.

The proposals don’t seem likely to satisfy conservation groups that have asked FERC to employ an impartial third party to investigate the incident and the effects of the dewatering.

"The long-term impacts of this devastating dewatering event need to be understood, not flushed down the river and ignored,” Quincey Johnson, outreach director for Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, wrote in an email. “An independent investigation to understand the impacts on this world-class fishery and the downstream communities that rely on a healthy Madison River is the only responsible way to hold NorthWestern Energy accountable and provide additional monitoring and redundancy to ensure it never happens again."

Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said he feels the agencies and NorthWestern have done a good job responding to the dam failure and subsequent river dewatering.

“We’re not out to punish NorthWestern Energy,” Bias said. “We’d like to keep them as a partner and work through it.”

Impacts

According to NorthWestern’s letter, company officials met in January with biologists from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Land Management to discuss “the incident and potential approaches to identify and address impacts.”

NorthWestern told FERC the agency biologists “agreed the impacts were not catastrophic, such as losing an entire year class of salmonids due to the reduced flows.” Salmonidae is the family of fish that includes rainbow and brown trout, the two prized species of gamefish in the river.

The greatest impacts, the company went on to say, “were likely on brown trout redds, young salmonids, and sculpins.” Redds are where fish lay their eggs when spawning.

With 45% of the upper Madison River’s rainbow and brown trout spawning in tributaries, the group agreed the fish were resistant to “environmental impacts in the Madison River drainage.”

Bias questioned how scientists could tease out the effects of the dewatering from the worst drought to hit the region in decades.

“Hopefully, it won’t happen again,” he added.

By region

It was between Hebgen Dam and Quake Lake that the water dropped most precipitously, falling from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 cfs in about 15 minutes. It was in this stretch of river where the largest number of fish were stranded and redds left dewatered. Unfortunately, this is also where the agencies have “little fisheries information available” to ascertain the impact of the lower flows.

“The inability to compare future data collected to pre-incident data limits the ability to make inferences about the impacts of the event to the fishery in this reach,” NorthWestern wrote.

In the next 13 miles of river downstream – between Quake Lake and Lyons Bridge – the loss of water was slower, providing time for many fish to move from side channels into the main river. In this stretch it was mostly smaller fish trapped when the water dropped.

From Lyons Bridge to the community of Ennis, no stranded fish or dry redds were seen. So the advisory group agreed no further monitoring or mitigation would be needed there.

Monitoring

To establish a baseline elsewhere on the upper river, the group will rely on “annual electrofishing population estimates, gillnetting data on Quake Lake, and an otolith microchemistry study that identifies where fish are born.” But the group said even this information has limitations to assess the dewatering’s impact.

To more accurately estimate the effects of the incident, NorthWestern Energy said studies requiring “significant additions of personnel” and about $900,000 in funding would be needed to conduct long-term studies.

“However, it was agreed that even if these studies were undertaken there would remain uncertainty and/or lack of confidence that the results would clearly link the flow deviation to potential population level changes given the large amount of variability that drives fish populations,” NorthWestern wrote. “Furthermore, the length of time for all of the studies to be completed would be upwards of four to six years before results would be fully available.

“Given the cost, time and uncertainty of the results,” the group agreed that obtaining an estimate of fish population was preferable. NorthWestern also contended that mitigation and enhancement work “would most likely have the same focus as those proposed following a more rigorous study.”

Actions

Given all of these considerations, the agencies and NorthWestern agreed to:

“1. Continue population estimates in the longstanding electrofishing Pine Butte section (near Kirby) to gain information on species ratios and cohort tracking.

“2. Backpack electrofishing side channels and margins to look for young-of-the-year, 1 and 2 year old salmonids. This is primarily a presence/absence exercise and would be focused between the lakes and may include down to Kirby.

“3. Electrofishing the section between the lakes to capture catch-per-unit-effort data and population structure information. Safety is a concern in this reach due to swift water currents and large, slippery substrate and will need to be considered before fully committing to this type of sampling.

“4. Conduct fall redd counts between the lakes to identify those key areas of fish use.”

The work will begin this year, with some of it continuing until 2025. The information from the analyses would be published yearly through 2025 as a supplement to the company’s annual project monitoring report.

Enhancement

At the same time, NorthWestern is proposing projects to improve “embryo or young-of-the-year survival, developing or enhancing spawning habitat, and/or protection of key habitats from Lyons Bridge upstream to Hebgen.”

In addition, FWP recommended the following projects to improve “instream conditions” for fish embryos and fry, estimated to cost from $195,000 to $260,000.

“1. Install 2,500 feet of jackleg fence to exclude cattle from a tributary stream to reduce sedimentation and bank trampling.

“2. Install two to four miles of cattle exclusion fencing on a tributary, install three water gaps to allow controlled cattle access, and plant willow stakes to improve shoreline stability and minimize erosion.

“3. Conduct an alternative analysis and preliminary engineering report to evaluate alternatives to improve spawning habitat, gravel recruitment and embryo survival within the affected reach of the mainstem Madison River.”

These latest proposals are in addition to FERC’s December request for NorthWestern to install alarms to alert the company when the flows downstream of Hebgen Dam drop dangerously low and to consider installing a camera at the dam toe to monitor flows.

What’s ahead

NorthWestern Energy filed its Root Cause Analysis for the dam failure on March 23. FERC will review the document to determine if the incident violates the company’s license.

“As a public utility, NorthWestern Energy must be held accountable for mismanagement of Montana’s natural resources, especially our water,” said Derf Johnson, staff attorney and Clean Water Director at the Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC), in a January news release. “NorthWestern needs to fully cooperate with a comprehensive and transparent investigation, mitigate the impacts to the environment, community, and economy, take measures to ensure that this never happens again, and pay to fix the problem out of its shareholders' pockets.”

MEIC, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, and the Madison River Foundation have filed a citizens complaint with FERC regarding the Hebgen Dam gate failure and subsequent dewatering of the Madison River.

