NorthWestern files Hebgen Dam report on malfunction that dewatered Madison River

Although the failure of a specialized dam part resulted in significant dewatering of an upper Madison River below Hebgen Lake Dam on Nov. 30, stranding and killing fish, it was lower flows farther downstream that violated NorthWestern Energy’s requirements with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The company also violated its license because it is required to limit changes in outflows from Hebgen Lake Dam to no more than 10% a day.
Details of the incident are revealed in a Dec. 9 filing by NorthWestern Energy with FERC. FERC oversees the license under which NorthWestern operates Hebgen Lake Dam and was therefore required to report the incident.
The Madison River is one of the most popular trout streams in the state, funneling millions of dollars into the regional economy while also supporting a blue ribbon trout fishery, wildlife and agriculture.
It was around 2 a.m. when a coupling failed on a gate stem, the energy company reported. The gate disconnected from its drive and fell a foot downward, reducing flows into the river from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 cfs in 15 minutes, a 57% reduction. Within 24 hours the water had dropped to 216 cfs, a 67% reduction, which equated to a 0.76-foot drop in water elevation.
As required by FERC, however, even these low flows were above the required minimum of 150 cfs immediately below the dam. By 2:30 p.m. the water had dwindled to 395 cfs at the Kirby Ranch USGS river gauge. Under its license, flows at Kirby Ranch are supposed to be maintained at no less than 600 cfs. It wasn’t until Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m. that flows hit that rate again.
Immediately downstream of the dam, fish were stranded by the quick drawdown and died. Brown trout eggs laid in stream gravels earlier in the fall may have also been dewatered long enough to perish.
“Severity of impacts to the fishery is currently unknown and may not be known for several years,” NorthWestern reported to FERC. “NorthWestern is committed to working with the resource agencies to determine appropriate studies to evaluate impacts over time to the Madison River fishery.”
Because the failure occurred below instrumentation that would have alerted dam operators to the problem, the issue was not identified by the dam’s control system, NorthWestern wrote.
It was an angler driving past the river who first noticed the low flows. After stopping at a nearby fly-fishing shop, calls were made to NorthWestern but officials could not be reached. So instead the anglers contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff who alerted NorthWestern officials. Their first response was to check with the U.S. Geological Survey to ensure the downstream gauge was properly functioning and to dispatch someone to confirm the problem.
In earlier interviews, the company said it was about nine hours after the part broke before the problem was confirmed. To add more water to the river, spillway gates were opened, but due to the low lake levels because of an extended drought, only 20 cfs was released.
NorthWestern contracted with an Anaconda company to manufacture a new coupler that divers worked late into the night to install on Dec. 1. Once the repair was completed, the gate was opened to restart flows 46 hours after the part failed.
“NorthWestern will conduct a thorough investigation, including a root cause analysis, to fully understand the failure, NorthWestern’s response, and to identify corrective actions to prevent recurrence of the failure mode and to ensure improved notification of a rapid drop in river flows,” the company wrote to FERC.
The agency will review the report and determine next steps, a FERC spokesperson said.
The last inspection of the dam was on Aug. 25 and no problems were identified.