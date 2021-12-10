NorthWestern files Hebgen Dam report on malfunction that dewatered Madison River

As required by FERC, however, even these low flows were above the required minimum of 150 cfs immediately below the dam. By 2:30 p.m. the water had dwindled to 395 cfs at the Kirby Ranch USGS river gauge. Under its license, flows at Kirby Ranch are supposed to be maintained at no less than 600 cfs. It wasn’t until Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m. that flows hit that rate again.

Immediately downstream of the dam, fish were stranded by the quick drawdown and died. Brown trout eggs laid in stream gravels earlier in the fall may have also been dewatered long enough to perish.

“Severity of impacts to the fishery is currently unknown and may not be known for several years,” NorthWestern reported to FERC. “NorthWestern is committed to working with the resource agencies to determine appropriate studies to evaluate impacts over time to the Madison River fishery.”

Because the failure occurred below instrumentation that would have alerted dam operators to the problem, the issue was not identified by the dam’s control system, NorthWestern wrote.