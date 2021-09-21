NorthWestern pulls Laurel power plant plans

NorthWestern Energy is withdrawing its proposal to build a new natural gas-fired power plant in Laurel.
The utility informed the Montana Public Service Commission Tuesday that construction and supply chain challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the withdrawal.
“The uncertainties and upheaval in the construction market and challenges to the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the need to make commercial decisions outside of the timelines of the approval docket to ensure that we maintain the most favorable supply and labor prices for this project,” said NorthWestern attorney Shannon Heim in a notice to the PSC.
NorthWestern had asked the PSC for pre-approval for putting Montana customers on a payment plan for the $283.8 million development, which was expected to raise residential customer rates about $80 a year, on average. The clock was ticking on a decision. State law gives the PSC 270 days to act. The countdown had been on since June 11.
There had been no indication NorthWestern was going to withdraw its proposal. As recently as Sept. 9, NorthWestern included Laurel Generating Station in its presentation to would-be investors at the Barclays Energy Power Conference. There was no mention of supply challenges, just the sought-after pre-approval of the state PSC before construction would start.
Construction of the power plant was to begin after PSC pre-approval, with the power plant coming online by the beginning of 2024. At the peak of construction, between 250 and 300 people would be working on the plant.
In NorthWestern’s case seeking PSC pre-approval for the gas plant, several parties have raised questions about the cost of the pipeline needed to supply natural gas to Laurel Generating Station, which NorthWestern had left out of its application. The utility planned to repurpose a former oil pipeline to connect the Laurel plant to a natural gas supply network in Wyoming.