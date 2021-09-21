NorthWestern pulls Laurel power plant plans

NorthWestern Energy is withdrawing its proposal to build a new natural gas-fired power plant in Laurel.

The utility informed the Montana Public Service Commission Tuesday that construction and supply chain challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the withdrawal.

“The uncertainties and upheaval in the construction market and challenges to the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the need to make commercial decisions outside of the timelines of the approval docket to ensure that we maintain the most favorable supply and labor prices for this project,” said NorthWestern attorney Shannon Heim in a notice to the PSC.

NorthWestern had asked the PSC for pre-approval for putting Montana customers on a payment plan for the $283.8 million development, which was expected to raise residential customer rates about $80 a year, on average. The clock was ticking on a decision. State law gives the PSC 270 days to act. The countdown had been on since June 11.