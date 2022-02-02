NorthWestern's plans for state's first battery-storage project advances

Montana regulators say they’ll consider NorthWestern Energy’s plans for the state’s first-ever battery storage facility despite unanswered questions about customer costs.
The Public Service Commission this week voted unanimously to proceed with NorthWestern’s application to purchase energy storage at the battery facility over the next 20 years at an estimated cost of $145 million.
The utility company first announced the project last spring as part of a plan to add 350 megawatts of energy capacity by contracting for storage and hydropower, while also constructing a gas-fired power plant south of Laurel.
The utility plans to charge the 50-megawatt battery facility with power purchased on the open market when prices are low and draw power when prices are high. Pending PSC approval, NorthWestern would contract with storage owner Beartooth Energy Storage LLC. The developer behind Beartooth is esVolta, a Colorado company. The storage facility would be located in Billings.
But questions remain about what the battery storage contract would mean to customer bills. There has been no disclosure about certain transmission costs, and it remains to be seen if the storage plans are in customers’ interests, utility analyst Gary Duncan told commissioners this week.
“Staff think there's a hole there, in that they haven't identified or made an estimate of those types of costs,” Duncan advised. “Secondly, staff believes it's imperative that in a pre-approval of this, of this sort, that the commission has to find us in the public interest and that one of the things that needs to be considered in the public interest is the impact on customer rates.”
PSC staff reports there has been no indication what the amount of compensation to customers might be if NorthWestern chose to sell the stored power on the open market.
Because this is the first battery storage proposal the state has dealt with, commissioners granted almost a full year to review the matter.
Consumer Counsel Jason Brown, the state’s constitutionally created customer advocate, asked commissioners not to move forward with NorthWestern’s application until more was known about what the storage contract would cost the utility’s customers. Specifically, Brown said customers’ base costs were still unknown. And, that the utility had “failed to provide required information” comparing Beartooth to projects by other bidders who submitted proposals to NorthWestern at the same time as esVolta.
Commissioners agreed that more information was needed, but chose to accept NorthWestern’s application as is, rather than reject it as insufficient, which was an option.
“To say that the application was insufficient, In my mind, using lay terms, I would say that it is therefore, for the reasons said, inadequate or incomplete, but not insufficient,” said commissioner Tony O’Donnell, who represents Billings and southeast Montana.
There is also a legal challenge to the commission preapproving terms for how customers will be billed for a project like Beartooth before it’s constructed, and the costs are fully realized. A lawsuit was filed by 350Montana, a state-level affiliate of 350.org, which advocates for a complete transition away from fossil-fuel energy sources. The group argues that preapproval is illegal. A lawsuit over the matter could upend the battery storage application if 350Montana prevails in court this year.