NorthWestern's plans for state's first battery-storage project advances

“Staff think there's a hole there, in that they haven't identified or made an estimate of those types of costs,” Duncan advised. “Secondly, staff believes it's imperative that in a pre-approval of this, of this sort, that the commission has to find us in the public interest and that one of the things that needs to be considered in the public interest is the impact on customer rates.”

PSC staff reports there has been no indication what the amount of compensation to customers might be if NorthWestern chose to sell the stored power on the open market.

Because this is the first battery storage proposal the state has dealt with, commissioners granted almost a full year to review the matter.

Consumer Counsel Jason Brown, the state’s constitutionally created customer advocate, asked commissioners not to move forward with NorthWestern’s application until more was known about what the storage contract would cost the utility’s customers. Specifically, Brown said customers’ base costs were still unknown. And, that the utility had “failed to provide required information” comparing Beartooth to projects by other bidders who submitted proposals to NorthWestern at the same time as esVolta.