NRA's a powerful force in Montana politics

The National Rifle Association leads the opposition to gun control legislation in Congress. It is also a powerful force in Montana politics.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and fellow Republican Sen. Steve Daines rank in the top 25 out of 535 members of Congress for NRA election support. The data comes from OpenSecrets, formerly known as the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan, watchdog of money in politics.

The gun group’s power is on display again as Congress once again struggles over whether to act following a mass shooting of school children, this time in Uvalde, Texas. The NRA rewards politicians with letter grades, provided they vote the way the NRA wants, espouse the rhetoric the NRA prefers, and completes the NRA questionnaire satisfactorily.

More importantly, the NRA spends hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, in the elections of the politicians it favors. Although, the group sat out 2020 after declaring bankruptcy.

Rosendale ranks third among current members of the House for lifetime NRA support, having benefitted from $603,583 in spending by the NRA political action committee and donations from NRA employees. OpenSecrets reports that Rosendale has benefitted most from NRA opposition of other candidates. The gun group spent $523,049 targeting Sen. Jon Tester in Montana's 2018 Senate race, which Rosendale lost.

Rosendale was offered a chance to comment about his NRA support. Spokesman Jonathan Eberle said “I'm extremely disappointed in your decision to take this horrific shooting and politicize it. I'm also confused whether you think this article is going to convince your readers that Mr. Rosendale and the NRA are to blame for another individual's horrendous actions? Mr. Rosendale has condemned the shooting and will always condemn evil acts of violence like this.”

Daines ranks 19th among current members of the Senate for lifetime NRA support, having benefited from $454,425 in spending by NRA political action committees and NRA employees. Roughly half that money was received as campaign donations since 2012, while the other half was spent in opposing Daines opponents.

Daines spokesman Katie Schoettler was proud to have the NRA support.

“Senator Daines is proud he has kept his promise to Montana voters to defend their Second Amendment rights, and he’s honored to receive an A+ rating from the NRA in recognition of his commitment. It should be concerning to Montanans that with Senator Tester’s D rating from the NRA, he will support Biden’s efforts to infringe upon their Second Amendment rights.

“I believe Pro 2A groups spent 567K opposing Tester to the 454K supporting Daines. If you’re going to talk about support from 2A group to Daines, should mention the flip side for Tester.”

The NRA’s lifetime spending against Tester is $734,499. As previously noted, most of that money was spent in 2018 to benefit Rosendale’s unsuccessful Senate challenge.

Rosendale and the NRA are currently codefendants in a lawsuit accusing them of an elaborate scheme through which the NRA political arm allegedly provided the Montana Republican nearly $400,000 in illegal, in-kind contributions.

Specifically, Giffords, a non-profit gun-control group founded by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, accuses the NRA and Rosendale of orchestrating ad buying through a half-dozen shell companies. The alleged benefit to Rosendale is $383,196 in illegally coordinated expenditures.

Rosendale, in January, asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. In D.C. Federal District Court, Rosendale’s campaign is arguing Giffords lacks the standing, and that the D.C. District lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 12

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.