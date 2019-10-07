{{featured_button_text}}

BIG SKY — Montana wildlife officials have killed a black bear that rummaged through trash, tried to enter a hotel and stole pizza off somebody's plate.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says wardens decided to kill the 185-pound female because it had become a nuisance around Big Sky and started showing no fear of humans.

The Bozeman Chronicle reports the bear nearly entered the Wilson Hotel, broke into garbage cans and stole pizza off a woman's plate at an outdoor table.

The bear was believed to be between 8 and 10 years old.

Wildlife officials trapped the bear Sept. 23 and killed it the next day.

