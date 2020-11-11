Nurse talks about highs, lows of working on a COVID floor

"We have had multiple family members on our floor at one time," Janus said. "We play like bed roulette to get sisters in the same room together, or husband and wife in the same room together. One is admitted and two days later here comes the spouse."

If a family member gets COVID-19, others in the family are bound to follow, Janus said. One time, three family members were on the floor at the same time and two died.

"You hear about people dying from the flu. It happens," Janus says. "But people are dying from COVID. People's lungs are so scarred for a lack of a better term because of COVID that their lungs are not getting better. And that's the biggest thing I'm seeing. It's like … people are dying. That for me and my team is the hardest thing.

"At the same time, people are getting better and people are going home. More people are going home than are dying," Janus says.

As for her own schedule, Janus tries to schedule 14-day "stretches" — working six days in a row followed by eight days off.

Some nights after her shift, Janus talks via FaceTime with the families of a patient.