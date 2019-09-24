POWELL, Wyoming — In celebration of the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the Northwest College Women in the West course, taught by Amy McKinney, is launching a series of monthly talks focusing on Wyoming women. The first event takes place Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
At the event, McKinney will discuss the 50th anniversary of suffrage in Wyoming in 1919, which coincided with the final push for the passage of the Susan B. Anthony Amendment (19th Amendment).
The presentation is based on a chapter she contributed to the forthcoming book “Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains States,” being released in October.
Future presentations include:
- Wyoming women in agriculture (October date to be announced).
- Wyoming women in the military (November date to be announced).
The culminating event will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the anniversary of the day suffrage was signed into law in Wyoming in 1869.
The Dec. 10 presentations will feature the students in the Women in the West class who will share archival collections from the American Heritage Center. Audience members will vote on their favorite presentation and that student will win $150.
All events are free and open to the public, according to a news release from NWC. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, go to nwc.edu.