POWELL, Wyoming — In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Native Ways Club at Northwest College will host its 23rd annual Buffalo Feast from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
The feast will include buffalo brisket, Three Sister soup, Bannock bread and other foods indigenous to the Americas.
This year’s performance, starting at 7 p.m., will feature presenter, dancer and rodeo announcer Willie LeClair. He is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming and lives on a small ranch near Riverton.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets are $23 for ages 13 and older, $12 for age 12 and younger, and $10 for NWC students. In a press release, NWC encouraged those attending to purchase tickets no later than Monday, Nov. 11.
To buy tickets for the event, contact Amy McKinney by emailing amy.mckinney@nwc.edu or calling 307-754-6008.