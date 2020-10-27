NWE customers pay $14.3 million in uexpected costs

NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers will shoulder $14.3 million of the company’s unexpected power costs from 2019 under a Tuesday order by Montana’s Public Service Commission.
One commissioner tried unsuccessfully to cut another $2.46 million off the bill.
State law allows NorthWestern to recover un-forecasted expenses, along with the ability to collect on its claim while arguing the merits of its case. The company’s Montana customers collectively saw a one-year rate increase of $23.8 million starting in October of 2019. That difference between $14.3 million and what NorthWestern has already collected will have to be credited back.
“Assuming the interim rates allowed NorthWestern full recovery of (unexpected costs), the company has over-collected $9,422,209 to date, which it must now refund with interest,” recommended PSC staff. Staff estimated interest on the over-collection at $523,129.
How to refund the money to customers wasn’t determined, but if NorthWestern doesn’t return the $9.4 million in a lump sum, whatever remains will continue to accrue interest at 10.24%.
Commissioner Roger Koopman, a Bozeman Republican, said customers were owed another $2.46 million, but he couldn’t get the other four commissioners to support a larger refund. His argument was based on the refund proposed by the Montana Consumer Counsel, the state’s constitutionally created consumer advocate in utility cases.
“I’m inclined to believe MCC’s original numbers were accurate,” Koopman said.
At the heart of the debate over NorthWestern’s $23.8 million claim, was replacement power bought during a 77-day period in 2019 when Colstrip Units 3 and 4 failed to comply with federal mercury air toxics standards. The units had to be shut down at the end of June and operated only so they could be tested for compliance.
NorthWestern originally put the price of the replacement power for Colstrip at nearly $7 million, the company later put those replacement power costs at $4.4 million as the hearings about whether its $23.8 million in unexpected costs were unavoidable.
Public Service Commission staff on Tuesday said the Colstrip costs were avoidable, that problems at the power plant could have been managed differently.
In fact, by the time NorthWestern’s hearing on recovered costs took place, three other Colstrip owners had already tried unsuccessfully to bill their customers in Washington state for Colstrip replacement power.
There was confusion at the PSC hearing Tuesday about whether both Units 3 and 4 were in violation of the mercury air toxics standards in the summer of 2018. Commissioner Bob Lake said his notes from the hearing showed only Unit 4 was out of compliance, but blended average of emissions was dragging down Unit 3 as well.
Records from Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality show that both units were considerably over federal mercury air toxics standards limits. A particulate matter test result no greater than 0.030 pounds per million British thermal units clears the bar.
NorthWestern Energy issued a late afternoon press release in which it said not being able to pass the Colstrip costs onto customers would make it difficult for the utility to buy a bigger share of the power plant. John Hines, the utility's vice president of energy supply, said it would hard to to own more of Colstrip, if NorthWestern wasn't confident customers could be billed for replacement power whenever Colstrip couldn't produce electricity.
“The Commission’s most recent public comments coupled with their repeated refusals to allow NorthWestern to recover costs to purchase power for its customers when Colstrip is not available make it very difficult to purchase the proposed additional interest in Colstrip Unit 4 for $0.50. The Commission’s treatment of Colstrip is not aligned with NorthWestern’s critical need to address a severe and growing capacity shortage in the state.”
Since NorthWestern's 2007 purchase of a 30% share of Unit 4, the power plant experiences three major shutdowns, each lasting several weeks.
