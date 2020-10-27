NWE customers pay $14.3 million in uexpected costs

“I’m inclined to believe MCC’s original numbers were accurate,” Koopman said.

At the heart of the debate over NorthWestern’s $23.8 million claim, was replacement power bought during a 77-day period in 2019 when Colstrip Units 3 and 4 failed to comply with federal mercury air toxics standards. The units had to be shut down at the end of June and operated only so they could be tested for compliance.

NorthWestern originally put the price of the replacement power for Colstrip at nearly $7 million, the company later put those replacement power costs at $4.4 million as the hearings about whether its $23.8 million in unexpected costs were unavoidable.

Public Service Commission staff on Tuesday said the Colstrip costs were avoidable, that problems at the power plant could have been managed differently.

In fact, by the time NorthWestern’s hearing on recovered costs took place, three other Colstrip owners had already tried unsuccessfully to bill their customers in Washington state for Colstrip replacement power.