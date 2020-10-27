NWE customers pay $14.3 million in unexpected costs

NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers will shoulder $14.3 million of the company’s unexpected power costs under a Tuesday order by Montana’s Public Service Commission.
One commissioner tried unsuccessfully to cut another $2.46 million off the bill. The costs are from a 12-month period beginning July 2018 and ending June 2019.
State law allows NorthWestern to recover un-forecasted expenses, along with the ability to collect on its claim while arguing the merits of its case. The company’s Montana customers collectively saw a one-year rate increase of $23.8 million starting in October of 2019. That difference between $14.3 million and what NorthWestern has already collected will have to be credited back.
“Assuming the interim rates allowed NorthWestern full recovery of (unexpected costs), the company has over-collected $9,422,209 to date, which it must now refund with interest,” recommended PSC staff. Staff estimated interest on the over-collection at $523,129.
How to refund the money to customers wasn’t determined, but if NorthWestern doesn’t return the $9.4 million in a lump sum, whatever remains will continue to accrue interest at 10.24%.
Commissioner Roger Koopman, a Bozeman Republican, said customers were owed another $2.46 million, but he couldn’t get the other four commissioners to support a larger refund. His argument was based on the refund proposed by the Montana Consumer Counsel, the state’s constitutionally-created consumer advocate in utility cases.
“I’m inclined to believe MCC’s original numbers were accurate,” Koopman said.
At the heart of the debate over NorthWestern’s $23.8 million claim was replacement power bought during a 77-day period in 2018 when Colstrip Units 3 and 4 failed to comply with federal mercury air toxics standards. The units had to be shut down at the end of June and operated only to be tested for compliance until the pollution standards were met. Montana's Department of Environmental Quality eventually issued a $450,000 fine for the incident.
NorthWestern originally put the price of the replacement power for Colstrip at nearly $7 million, the company later put those replacement power costs at $4.4 million as the hearings about whether its $23.8 million in unexpected costs were unavoidable.
Public Service Commission staff on Tuesday said the Colstrip costs were avoidable, that problems at the power plant could have been managed differently.
In fact, by the time NorthWestern’s hearing on recovered costs took place, three other Colstrip owners had already tried unsuccessfully to bill their customers in Washington state for Colstrip replacement power.
There was confusion at the PSC hearing Tuesday about whether both Units 3 and 4 were in violation of the mercury air toxics standards in the summer of 2018. Commissioner Bob Lake said his notes from the hearing showed only Unit 4 was out of compliance, but blended average of emissions was dragging down Unit 3 as well.
Records from Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality show that both units were considerably over federal mercury air toxics standards limits. A particulate matter test result no greater than 0.030 pounds per million British thermal units clears the bar. In the second quarter of 2018, pollution levels for Units 3 and 4 were running high. Unit 3 was 1.43 times higher than acceptable levels and unit 4 was 1.7 times higher.
NorthWestern Energy issued a late afternoon press release in which John Hines, the utility's vice president of energy supply, said it would be hard to own more of Colstrip if NorthWestern wasn't confident commissioners would approve billing customers for replacement power whenever Colstrip couldn't produce electricity.
“The Commission’s most recent public comments coupled with their repeated refusals to allow NorthWestern to recover costs to purchase power for its customers when Colstrip is not available make it very difficult to purchase the proposed additional interest in Colstrip Unit 4 for $0.50," Hines said in an announcement. "The Commission’s treatment of Colstrip is not aligned with NorthWestern’s critical need to address a severe and growing capacity shortage in the state.”
Since NorthWestern's 2007 purchase of a 30% share of Unit 4, the power plant has experienced three major shutdowns. The ones in 2009 and 2013 each lasted at least six months followed by the 77-day outage in 2018.
Tuesday's denial of replacement power costs for Colstrip wasn't the commission's first. In 2013, Unit 4 was idle for major repairs from July of that year to February of 2014. Unit 4 suffered a core malfunction. NorthWestern had to buy $8.2 million in replacement power that Unit 4 would have generated if it hadn't needed repairs. The Public Service Commission eventually rejected the request in March 2016.
In recent years, NorthWestern has expressed a concern about the amount of scalable power in its portfolio, meaning power that can be ramped up or down to meet demand. It has identified natural gas-fired power plants at a possible way to meet its concerns, but also coal power.
NorthWestern has agreed to buy an additional 12.5% share of Unit 4 from Puget Sound Energy. That sale is in doubt in Washington where utility analysts and the state consumer advocate say the terms are bad for customers and that it would be better to shut the power plant down.
