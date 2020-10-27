NWE customers pay $14.3 million in unexpected costs

NorthWestern Energy issued a late afternoon press release in which John Hines, the utility's vice president of energy supply, said it would be hard to own more of Colstrip if NorthWestern wasn't confident commissioners would approve billing customers for replacement power whenever Colstrip couldn't produce electricity.

“The Commission’s most recent public comments coupled with their repeated refusals to allow NorthWestern to recover costs to purchase power for its customers when Colstrip is not available make it very difficult to purchase the proposed additional interest in Colstrip Unit 4 for $0.50," Hines said in an announcement. "The Commission’s treatment of Colstrip is not aligned with NorthWestern’s critical need to address a severe and growing capacity shortage in the state.”

Since NorthWestern's 2007 purchase of a 30% share of Unit 4, the power plant has experienced three major shutdowns. The ones in 2009 and 2013 each lasted at least six months followed by the 77-day outage in 2018.