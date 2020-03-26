Officers rescue man from burning garage in North Dakota, despite threats

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Police in West Fargo say officers rescued a man suspected of starting a fire in a garage who was threatening to shoot them if they entered the burning structure.
When police responded to the property Wednesday afternoon they could hear the man in the burning, unattached garage.
Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer tells
KFGO officers were able to get inside and pull the man out. One officer was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. Two other officers were treated at the scene.
The man in the garage is hospitalized and could face charges. Investigators say the fire was deliberately set.
