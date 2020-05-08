Official: Montana nursing home virus outbreak appears over

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HELENA — A COVID-19 outbreak that started at a north-central Montana assisted living facility and caused six of the state's 16 deaths appears to be over, a state health official said Friday.

Jim Murphy, the health department's Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau chief, said that while there are still seven active cases in Toole County, the patients at Marias Heritage Center remain in isolation and no new cases have been diagnosed in weeks, "well past an incubation period."

Because the outbreak was tied to an assisted living facility in Shelby, state and local health officials have been cautious in confirming that someone has fully recovered, he said. Sometimes it takes up to four or five weeks for a person to test clear of the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Montana businesses and hundreds of residents applied for coronavirus relief funding that was available beginning Thursday, Gov. Steve Bullock said. He announced $123 million in funding for nine programs on Tuesday, including $50 million for small businesses and $50 million for rent and mortgage assistance.

The money comes from Montana's $1.25 billion share of federal coronavirus relief money.