Officials: Bacterial disease killing Wyoming pronghorns

GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 50 pronghorn have died in Wyoming from the bacteria that killed more than 75 of the animals last year, wildlife officials said.

The outbreak near Gillette is under investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, The Gillette News Record reported Sunday.

Pronghorns resemble antelope and are indigenous to North America.

The deaths were noted beginning in February and officials have initially blamed Mycoplasma bovis.

Mycobacterium bovis is the microorganism that causes bovine tuberculosis, a chronic bacterial disease, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

The pathogen is not considered a human health risk and has not been shown to affect domestic pets like dogs, cats or horses.