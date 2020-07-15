Officials begin investigation of blaze that destroyed 4 Gardiner businesses
Officials begin investigation of blaze that destroyed 4 Gardiner businesses

GARDINER — After working for weeks to ensure his staff and customers were safe from COVID-19, Chuck Tanner now faces a more daunting challenge — rebuilding a business destroyed by Tuesday fire.

"We'd been fighting so hard with sanitizing to keep the doors open, it was painstaking," he said Wednesday as he stood in front of the smoldering remains of his Two Bit Saloon.

The fire also leveled three businesses next door: Rosie's Bistro, the Yellowstone Raft Co. and Red's Blue Goose Saloon.

Tanner said as many as 16 employees living in apartments in the buildings lost everything, from a $4,000 guitar to tools, guns and one pet cat.

A fire investigation can't begin until a charred wall that remains standing near the alley is taken down, said Gardiner Fire Chief Bob Kopland.

The wall is also preventing NorthWestern Energy crews from returning power to the rest of the block where 13 other buildings are located.

