Officials: COVID-19 outbreak at North Dakota wind turbine plant may overwhelm system

FARGO, N.D. — Health officials in northeastern North Dakota said Friday they're worried about having the ability to adequately respond to a cluster of coronavirus cases tied to a wind turbine facility, even as the overall number of positive tests in the state rose dramatically.

Fifteen workers at LM Wind Power facility in Grand Forks have tested positive for COVID-19, and officials were still waiting to find out the results of 424 additional tests that were conducted Thursday. Dr. Steven Weiser, president of Altru Health System, said about 2,500 people may have come in close contact with infected workers.

"We really can't make any projections, but it certainly has the opportunity to be a very substantial large number," said Weiser, adding that it has "the ability to overwhelm our health care workers and our health care system."

A record high of 46 new cases were confirmed statewide Friday, for a total of 97 cases in the last three days and 439 overall. There have been nine deaths in the state due to the coronavirus.

Grand Forks is in the same position as many other cities and does not have the capacity to immediately test the thousands of people at risk, Weiser said.