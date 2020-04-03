Officials: Flush only toilet paper; dispose of rags, wipes, other garbage in trash

With toilet paper in short supply in some households thanks to hoarding by pandemic-panicked shoppers, people have been flushing other items down the toilet that don’t disintegrate.
Recently, Billings Wastewater Treatment Plant supervisor Scott Emerick helped fish out a 200- to 300-pound ball of sewage-coated rags.
“They ball up and roll down the pipe collecting more and more,” he said, whereas toilet paper is made to disintegrate.
Likewise, the Park City sewage treatment plant removed a large clog this week, prompting the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to issue a press release urging all Montanans to avoid flushing paper towels, disinfectant wipes, rags and other materials.
“Proper disposal of these items in the trash is important to help protect families and our state infrastructure,” the DEQ wrote.
“These products are designed to be absorbent for cleaning and they stay intact even when wet. Unfortunately, that means these products don't dissolve like toilet paper when flushed down the toilet. Instead, they can clog house pipes, jam sewers and damage septic systems and sewage treatment plants.”
Nationally the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also issued a statement “encouraging all Americans to only flush toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items that should be disposed of in the trash.”
Fixing the problems caused by such obstructions “is costly and takes time and resources away from ensuring that wastewater management systems are otherwise working properly,” the EPA said.
Although the large balls of rags have increasingly shown up, Emmerick said he’s seen other strange things enter the sewage system as well, including 20- to 30-foot long tree root wads and a fishing rod.
“We find all kinds of weird stuff,” he said.
