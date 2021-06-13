Officials helicopter to Hell Creek seeking solution to state park woes

Although the state has plans to leave, in the interim it has negotiated a two-year no-cost lease with the Corps and an option to renew at one-year intervals. However, Worsech said he’d like to see a tribal member shadowing the state park manager as soon as possible to learn about the site’s operations and infrastructure. The goal is for the tribe to take over the lease when the state leaves, although the Little Shell would have to submit a new application to the Corps.

Gerald Gray, tribal first vice-chairman, said he was hopeful the visit by the Corps’ Omaha staff would result in the Little Shell receiving a memorandum of understanding.

Like Thomas, however, he’s seen nothing in writing yet.

The transition plan will need to be initiated by the state and worked out between FWP, the Little Shell Tribe and the Corps, Newman said. As part of that, the tribe will need to develop a long-term management plan for the area if they want a lease that exceeds the 10 years originally offered to FWP, the Corps administrator added.