CFAC cleanup

Demolition crews pile recyclable material from the remains of the Columbia Falls Aluminum Co.'s foundry east of Columbia Falls in 2018. Montana Department of Environmental Quality officials certified the removal of 415 million pounds of hazardous waste and building debris from the industrial site.

 Courtesy Montana Department of Environmental Quality

KALISPELL — Officials say a northwest Montana Superfund site has reached two major milestones as part of the ongoing cleanup of a former aluminum plant.

The Daily Inter Lake reported Saturday that the Anaconda Aluminum Company facility near Columbia Falls has undergone demolition and salvage of its major above-ground structures.

The Environmental Protection Agency says human health and ecological risk assessments were also completed on the site at the base of Teakettle Mountain.

Officials say the $60 million assessment cost is being paid by Glencore AG, a global-commodities trading company based in Switzerland that purchased the plant in 1999.

An EPA official says the federal agency and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have overseen all parts of the project.

Officials say the plant was once the Flathead Valley's largest employer.

