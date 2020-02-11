Officials: North Dakota oil output may peak within 5 years

Oil is a key contributor to the wealth of North Dakota, the No. 2 producer in the U.S. behind Texas. North Dakota’s oil production has exploded in the past decade with improved horizontal drilling techniques into the Bakken shale and the Three Forks formation below it.

The state's fortunes from oil have seesawed for almost 70 years. The state’s first boom began in the late 1970s and it went bust a few years later.

Just three years ago, lawmakers raided state savings, and enacted other measures of austerity that were needed to balance the budget due to slumping oil and crop prices.

Lawmakers are now studying potential uses for earnings from North Dakota's Legacy Fund, the voter-approved oil tax savings account that holds about $6.8 billion. Earnings from the fund increasingly have been targeted for spending, or to balance the state budget.

Ness, whose group represents about 700 companies working in the state’s oil patch, reminded lawmakers that oil production was only about 214,000 barrels a day a decade ago.