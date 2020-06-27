You are the owner of this article.
Ohio man dies in fatal crash in Daniels County
Ohio man dies in fatal crash in Daniels County

Montana Highway Patrol
An Ohio man died in a rollover crash near Flaxville Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. in Daniels County on Highway 5. According to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol, a 41-year-old man from Marion, Ohio, was driving a Dodge Caravan eastbound when the minivan drifted off the left side of the road.

The Dodge went through a grassy ditch before continuing east through a gas station parking lot, where it stuck a curb and went airborne across Highway 511. It landed in a field east of the highway and overturned three times before coming to a rest.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to the MHP narrative, drugs and speed are both suspected to be contributing factors in the crash. A trooper investigating the crash did not respond to a call for more details.

This is the 80th fatal crash on Montana roadways since Jan. 1, 2020. According to the MHP, there were 66 deaths on the state’s highways during the same time frame in 2019.

