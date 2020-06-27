Ohio man dies in fatal crash in Daniels County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Ohio man died in a rollover crash near Flaxville Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. in Daniels County on Highway 5. According to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol, a 41-year-old man from Marion, Ohio, was driving a Dodge Caravan eastbound when the minivan drifted off the left side of the road.

The Dodge went through a grassy ditch before continuing east through a gas station parking lot, where it stuck a curb and went airborne across Highway 511. It landed in a field east of the highway and overturned three times before coming to a rest.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the MHP narrative, drugs and speed are both suspected to be contributing factors in the crash. A trooper investigating the crash did not respond to a call for more details.

This is the 80th fatal crash on Montana roadways since Jan. 1, 2020. According to the MHP, there were 66 deaths on the state’s highways during the same time frame in 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.