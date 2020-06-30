Oil company extends bid deadline for Connecticut-size lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Occidental Petroleum has extended by one week a Wednesday deadline for Wyoming to bid on a swath of land and mineral rights bigger than Connecticut, a spokesman for Gov. Mark Gordon said Tuesday.

The bid on the 6,250 square miles of the company's holdings mainly in southern Wyoming but also northern Colorado and Utah will now be due by July 8.

The State Loan and Investment Board made up of Gordon and the other four statewide elected officials will hold an as-yet unscheduled special meeting sometime before then to consider and vote on a bid, Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said.

Occidental Vice President for Corporate Affairs Melissa Schoeb declined comment but the company hasn't held tight to previous deadlines, Pearlman said by email.

"This has been an evolving process throughout," Pearlman said.

The board will take comments from the public but the state's bid will be confidential, Pearlman said.

Wyoming's bid could open up back-and-forth dealing between the state and Occidental, Pearlman added.