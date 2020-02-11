Oil from federal lands tops 1B barrels as Trump eases rules

The steep rise in production in recent years follows the advent of a drilling technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," which lets companies extract oil from underground reserves that were once considered out of reach.

Fracking spurred an industry boom during the Obama administration that has picked up speed under Trump.

About one-quarter of U.S. oil is produced from federal lands, a figure that's held fairly steady for much of the last decade as drilling has increased on both public and private lands.

There's been longstanding strong demand among private companies to acquire oil and gas leases on lands controlled by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, said Mike Penfold, a retired state director at the agency.

What's different under Trump, he said, is the rollback of environmental rules intended to strike a balance between development and conservation.

"This is another example of the Trump administration undoing four or five decades of thoughtful laws to protect the public lands," Penfold said. "The benefits of this go to the oligarchs who put more money in their pockets — not other public land users or the taxpayers."