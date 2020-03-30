Oil spill in western North Dakota reaches creek

Oil spill in western North Dakota reaches creek

BISMARCK, N.D. — State officials say an unknown amount of crude oil has spilled from a pipeline in McKenzie County and reached a creek there.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said Monday the spill happened Friday on a line about 17 miles southwest of Watford City. The pipeline is operated by True Oil LLC.

The department said oil reached Red Wing Creek and affected about 1.5 miles of the creek. It said the spill has been contained and the oil is being cleaned up.

The cause of the spill is being investigated.

